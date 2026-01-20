Tomb Raider GOTY Is 75%-Off Right Now — But Only For 12 More Hours

If you’ve somehow missed out on the gritty reboot that redefined the Tomb Raider franchise, now’s the perfect time to jump in. GOG is currently offering Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition for just $4.99. That’s a whopping 75% off the regular $19.99 price tag!

The discount is only available for a limited time, though, with the counter ticking down as this article is being written. For anyone looking to experience Lara Croft’s origin story without breaking the bank, this is about as good as it gets.

What You’re Getting With Tomb Raider GOTY

The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot gives players a complete reinvention of gaming’s most iconic heroine. Gone are the dual pistols and quippy one-liners. This Lara is vulnerable, inexperienced, and fighting for survival on a deadly island filled with cultists and supernatural threats. The game follows her transformation from frightened archaeology graduate to the hardened survivor fans know and love.

Gameplay strikes a near-perfect balance between exploration, combat, and environmental puzzles. You’ll scale cliff faces with your climbing axe (which doubles as a brutal weapon), hunt wildlife to survive, and upgrade weapons through a surprisingly deep crafting system. The semi-open world design encourages backtracking to previously inaccessible areas as you gain new tools and abilities.

The GOTY Edition includes all single-player DLC. Expect around 12-15 hours for the main campaign, or 20+ if you’re hunting down every collectible and optional tomb. At this price point, that’s an exceptional hours-to-dollars ratio.

Why Buy It on GOG

While Steam sales might offer similar discounts occasionally, GOG provides something the competition can’t match by giving you true ownership through their DRM-free policy. Once downloaded, the game is yours forever with no online verification required. Install it on multiple PCs, play offline, or back it up to external storage. It’s refreshingly consumer-friendly.

GOG’s Preservation Program makes sure that the game runs smoothly on today’s systems, with patches and fixes already applied. You won’t need to hunt down community workarounds for Windows 10/11 compatibility issues or spend hours troubleshooting crashes.

The GOG Galaxy client makes installation simple, but remains entirely optional – you can download standalone installers directly from their website.

Critical Reception & Player Sentiment

Nearly a decade after release, Tomb Raider maintains an impressive 4.4 out of 5 user rating on GOG. Critics and players alike praised its cinematic presentation, stunning environmental design, and brand-new portrayal of Lara’s character development. The game offers a masterclass in creating genuinely tense single-player adventure moments, whether you’re desperately fighting off wolves or navigating crumbling ruins.

Some longtime fans did note the shift toward more action-focused gameplay compared to the puzzle-heavy classics, and the QTE (quick time event) sequences haven’t aged particularly well. However, these minor gripes do little to diminish what remains an excellent action-adventure experience… especially for only $5. The game strikes an admirable balance between accessibility for newcomers and respect for the franchise’s legacy.

Why This Deal Is Worth Jumping On Now

$4.99 is impulse-buy territory for a AAA title that originally retailed at $59.99. We’re talking about less than the price of a fancy coffee for a game that redefined an iconic franchise and influenced countless action-adventure titles that followed. Even if you’ve played it before on console, having a permanent PC copy at this price is practically a no-brainer.

For collectors building digital libraries, this is one of those “might as well” purchases. The game also serves as an excellent entry point for the rebooted trilogy, with Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider building on the foundation established here… all of which should be played in the build up Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which is slated for release later this year.

GOG sales don’t last forever, though, and this 75% discount won’t be sticking around much longer at all. It’s not quite a T-Rex vs. pistols scenario… but the countdown timer on the store page is undoubtedly your enemy here.