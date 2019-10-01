Transformers Unicron Campaign Offers Exclusive Comic For Backers

In the world of science fiction, there are quite a few “planet eaters”. Sometimes your mind might immediately jump to Marvel’s Galactus or perhaps a zombie horde that eats everything in its path, but none may be as recognizable as the Transformers’ own world destroyer in the form of Unicron. The massive Transformer which feeds upon planets was first introduced in the original Transformers animated movie in 1986, acting as a foe that threatened both the Autobots and Decepticons alike. Now Hasbro is looking to unearth the giant threat with a campaign to offer fans a huge model, and has released news that backers will get their own exclusive comic book of the terror!

Hasbro shot us a press release documenting the details about the upcoming comic book, which fans will be able to receive if they are anxious to get their hands on their very own giant model of the planet eating Transformer, Unicron:

“The comic will feature an all-new UNICRON cover by fan-favorite Andrew Griffith. The digital collection will include the currently unavailable Transformers: The Animated Movie four-issue limited series by Bob Budiansky, Don Figueroa and Josh Burcham – which adapts and expands the classic film that introduced UNICRON – plus the first issue of the 2019 TRANSFORMERS ongoing series by Brian Ruckley, Angel Hernandez, Cachét Whitman and Joana Lafuente.”

The massive Unicron figure retails for around $575 USD, and is being offered through Hasbro’s crowd funding campaign HQ dubbed “HasLab”. The nihilistic Transformer model will stand at over two feet tall, with the ability to transform into its planet form which it usually uses to consume its regular diet. With over 50 points of articulation and touted by Hasbro as the “most accurate Unicron figure ever created”, the main threat of the original animated movie will be sure to be a worthy addition to any Cybertron fan looking to expand their collection.

Unicron may have appeared originally in the animated movie, but has appeared in animated series such as Transformers: Cybertron and Transformers: Prime, even making an appearance in the live action Hollywood Transformers sequel in Transformers: The Last Knight. It was in his first appearance, voiced by none other than the legendary actor Orson Welles, that the most powerful of all the Transformers is still remembered most.

If you’re interested in picking up this amazing model, and the exclusive comic that comes with it, you have until October 6th of this month to contribute to get your very own Unicron. Looking for 8,000 backers to complete the project, HasLab only needs around 1,200 backers to go to make Unicron a reality. Click here for more details!

What do you think of the Unicron model being developed by Hasbro? What's been your favorite interpretation of the world eater to date?