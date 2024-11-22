Wicked Debuts a Crazy 4K Blu-ray Set and Funko Pop Town

Wicked fans! It’s your turn to start defying your budget and start following your heart! The movie musical that just premiered in theaters this weekend is now getting an exclusive, limited-edition Wicked 4K Blu-ray Giftset that comes packed with with gold bookends, 4K UHD,Blu-ray, and digital versions of the film. Currently, this extravagant collector’s set is up on Amazon for $ 239.99. However, as you’ll see, there are cheaper options available for fans.

If the shininess of those expensive bookends couldn’t reel you in, perhaps the moderately priced standard edition piques your interest instead. Amazon has the 4K UHD version of the film up for pre-order $39.99. Think this could be a good present for someone, but you’re not quite sure? Just wait until they start singing “Popular” for all to hear, then you’ll really know. Now, let’s talk Funko.

Funko Pop Town: Wicked Elphaba with The Emerald City

Lastly, Funko decided they’d also grab some Wicked magic to celebrate this weekend. They just dropped the most magnificent 2-part set: the Wicked Part 1: Elphaba with The Emerald City Funko Pop Town. From The Wizard of Oz and now Wicked, the Emerald City has remained part of the cultural zeitgeist all this time, so it’s no wonder that fans of the musical might want to keep a small version of it on their shelf. Not to mention if you were at all moved by Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “Defying Gravity”, then yes, this Funko Pop Town might be for you. You can grab it from Entertainment Earth here or Amazon here. It’s currently priced at $34.99.

Wicked is already firing up to be a blockbuster hit after collecting $19M in box office previews yesterday. That puts Wicked just a little bit behind last year’s Barbie, which had a preview total of $22.3M (though that film had Wednesday and Thursday showings). Whatever’s in the water for this one, as a fan of musicals, I’m happy about it. Back in 2021, the industry was questioning the future of the movie musical, after the box office flops of West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights and last year, Deadline reported that studios were avoiding marketing musicals as musicals, choosing instead to hide that aspect.



“Apparently, test-audience focus groups generally hate musicals and the only way to get people into the theater with one is to trick ’em,” Deadline stated. “If they get in the door and wind up enjoying themselves, then business is solid for a studio on a musical.”