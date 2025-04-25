Ashley Eckstein Launches a Colorful Star Wars Day 2025 Clothing Line

Disney’s keeping up the Star Wars celebrations as we approach May the 4th, this time dropping a new Star Wars clothing collection: the Star Wars Artist Series by Ashley Eckstein. Eckstein, the voice actor of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of the Her / Our Universe clothing brand, has launched a collection with ’80s vibes for The Disney Store that features bold neon, spray-paint inspired designs with fun references to the series.

The collection starts with the Star Wars Sling Bag, which features the Resistance Starbird symbol, while the pullover sweatshirt options for spray-paint styled headshots of the characters of the series on the seeves with ”May the Force Be with You” on the front. For those who want to add a more playful and cheerful Star Wars style to their wardrobe, these might be the perfect fit. If you agree, everything you need to know about the collection can be found below. UPDATE: Additional items added.

Star Wars Sling Bag / See at The Disney Store: “Designed by Ashley Eckstein, a popular Disney artist and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this sling bag reimagines the iconic film logo with a neon-colored spray-paint look. Part of the Disney Artist Showcase collection, it has a roomy main compartment, front zipper pocket, adjustable strap and multiple loops that are stellar for attaching charms. Featuring a Resistance Starbird, you can think of this carryall as the galaxy’s cutest cargo hold.”

”May the Force Be with You” Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults / See at The Disney Store: “With Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Yoda on your side, there’s nothing you can’t do in this Star Wars pullover sweatshirt by Ashley Eckstein. With the portraits printed on the right sleeve and ”May the Force Be with You” on the front,” Eckstein captures the spirit of the saga in bold neon colors and a rebellious spray-paint style.”

Millennium Falcon and Rebel Alliance Starbird Woven Shirt for Adults / See at The Disney Store: “Featuring a spray paint-style allover print of the Rebel Alliance Starbird and the Millennium Falcon, this camp shirt bears the ”Disney Artist Showcase Featuring Ashley Eckstein” stamp on the back yoke and the Star Wars logo on the chest pocket. Presenting such iconic images in bold, bright colors, this Force-full shirt is impossible to resist.”

Darth Vader ”Daddy” T-Shirt / See at The Disney Store: “:He is known by many names: Darth Vader, the Dark Lord of the Sith … Daddy. With a little humor and a lot of love for the Star Wars saga, designer Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, adds an irreverent spin on the iconic character with this all-cotton tee. Darth Vader, the Empire symbol and ”Daddy” are screen printed in colorful graffiti style for a look that is irresistibly rebellious.”

Star Wars Pullover Sweatshirt / See at The Disney Store: “No need to choose sides when both sides of the Force are stylishly represented on this Star Wars pullover designed by Ashley Ekstein. With the Star Wars logo on the front, the soft sweatshirt features Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Yoda on the right sleeve, and Darth Vader, Darth Sidious, a Stormtrooper and Boba Fett on the left. Screened in a spray paint style with bold neon colors, it’s sure to bring balance to your Star Wars style.”

