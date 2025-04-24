Nintendo Warns Switch 2 Deliveries May Not Arrive on Launch Day

The Nintendo Switch 2 has seen an incredible amount of hype, and with pre-orders live, fans are scrambling to get their order in. With products selling out quickly at major retailers, many are hopeful to score the Nintendo Switch 2 or Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle through Nintendo. However, a recent update from Nintendo regarding order fulfillment may dampen some fan’s hopes. News of Nintendo’s failure to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan has sent some spiraling, and this latest update is the icing on the very bad-tasting cake Nintendo is serving up before the Switch 2 launch date of June 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo’s latest update informs players that delivery by June 5th is not guaranteed, even for those who go through the official My Nintendo Store. In fact, Nintendo further elaborated that some players may not receive an invitation email until after the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. This means players may be waiting after June 5th for a possibility of getting to order the console.

Nintendo Switch 2 console.

This is disappointing news for sure, especially considering how pre-orders went for Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. With websites crashing, products selling out almost instantly, and some retailers canceling orders, many were banking on going through Nintendo to secure their Nintendo Switch 2. Thanks to this new information, that may not be a reality anymore.

Nintendo encourages players to maintain their sign-up for the invitation email but to also pursue other opportunities for getting the Nintendo Switch 2. It is likely some stores will carry units on hand, especially those hosting midnight events like Best Buy and GameStop. There is no guarantee of success through this route, and some may have to accept they will not get the Nintendo Switch 2 console at launch.