New LEGO Fortnite Sets Include Mecha Team Leader and Klombo

LEGO had something special up their sleeve today for Fortnite fans! Four new sets in the collection were unveiled, a wave that’s headlined by the LEGO Fortnite Mecha Team Leader. The 2,503 piece set features the iconic robot character that saved the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 Island, looking incredibly tall and powerful while offering tons of mobility and posability. Pre-orders are now open here at LEGO priced at $249.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

LEGO has also announced 3 more sets that will be available on June 1st. The first is the LEGO Fortnite Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp set, a 250-piece set that offers an easy entry into the world of physical Fortnite LEGO. Next is the LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger Restaurant, a 546-piece set that brings fans straight into one of the most iconic battle locations. Lastly, the LEGO Fortnite Klombo brings to life one of Fortnite’s best characters with 1,084 pieces. Details on each of these releases can be found below. Note that pre-orders for the remaining sets will launch on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET via their respective links.



LEGO Fortnite Mecha Team Leader (77078) – 2,503 pieces / $249.99 / Pre-order here at LEGO: “The 2,503-piece model offers fans an immersive project based on the iconic character that saved the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 Island, offering hours of fun assembling the robot and providing the ultimate display piece once complete. The set also includes ​two​ digital bonus item​s​, allowing players to redeem: the Mecha Team Leader and Mecha Team Shadow Outfit​s​ redeemable in the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite games.”

LEGO Fortnite Klombo (77077) – 1,084 pieces / $109.99 / Pre-order starting on June 1, 2025 / See at LEGO “Fitted with movable legs,​ an​ opening mouth and rotating tail, as well as including a small Klomberry bush with detachable Klomberries, this 1,084-piece model is poised to provide fans with endless hours of fun. The set also features minifigures of Island Adventure Peely and Oro and includes an exciting digital bonus allowing builders to redeem the Island Adventure Peely Outfit in​ the​ LEGO Fortnite​ and Fortnite games​.”

LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger Restaurant (77076) – 546 pieces / $64.99 / Pre-order starting on June 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “A 546-piece set that allows builders to construct one of LEGO Fortnite’s most epic gameplay locations. Builders will be able to recreate all the action with four iconic minifigure characters included in the set, such as Beach Bomber, Beef Boss and Grimey. There’s also an extra for fans, with the set unlocking ​the ​Beef Boss Outfit in ​the ​LEGO Fortnite​ and Fortnite games​.”

LEGO Fortnite Peely & Sparkplug’s Camp Set (77075) – 250 pieces / $22.99 / Pre-order starting on June 1, 2025 / See at LEGO: “This playful, 250-piece set is inspired by some of the first challenges you meet in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, with builders able to recreate the campfire, ruins and workbench settings, with Peely, Sparkplug minifigures, as well as Supply Llama, wolf and skeleton figures also included. If that wasn’t enough, there’s an extra surprise for gaming fans, who will be able to unlock​​ ​the ​​ ​ Sparkplug Outfit in ​the ​LEGO Fortnite​ and Fortnite games​ by scanning the QR code on the cover of the building instructions.”



