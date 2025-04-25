92-Rated Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Is Already on Sale for 20% Off

One of 2025’s best-rated games is already on sale for a limited time, right as it released. That’s right, the turn-based RPG smash hit Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which launched today, has already been given a big discount on one of its platforms. A homage to classic RPGs like Final Fantasy and Persona, Expedition 33 brings the joy of old turn-based combat with the flair of modern controls and visuals, all with a stellar soundtrack. However, the deal won’t last long, so if you’re interested in purchasing it, now may be the best time to do so before, like those affected by the Gommage, will disappear into oblivion.

As mentioned before, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which came out today, is tied with Blue Prince as the highest-rated game of 2025 on Metacritic at 92. It beat out multiple other big name titles this year like Split Fiction, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. As the debut game from indie studio Sandfall Interactive, Expedition 33 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass if you’re a subscriber. Luckily for PC players, one site has a deal on the already cheaply priced RPG that feels as good as scoring a parry.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Is On Sale for Steam for One Week Only

Fanatical, known for collecting all the best deals for PC, has conjured up a huge sale on some of this year’s newest releases, like The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as part of their Level Up Sale. One of those games is, of course, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Both versions of the game, Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, are discounted by 20% off the retail price. For the Standard Edition, the game is priced at $39.99 instead of $49.99, with the Deluxe Edition priced at $47.99 instead of $59.99. The link for the deal can be found here.

It’s important to note that the deal is only available for PC via Steam. Also, the deal is currently available for a week, ending on May 1st. Purchasing the deal on Fanatical will grant you a code which you can then redeem on Steam, so make sure you have the program before purchasing.

If you haven’t heard of it, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a brand new original game by the 30-person team at Sandfall Interactive. Featuring an all-star cast like Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Jennifer English, and The Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis, players will follow the journey of Expedition 33. Their mission? To kill the Paintress, a god-like being with the power to kill everyone of a certain age. With fresh turn-based combat, you’ll take on many dangerous and otherworldly threats, meet new party members, and, hopefully, finish what the other Expeditions couldn’t do and slay the Paintress once and for all.

We at ComicBook reviewed the game and gave it a 4.5 out of 5, stating that “Sandfall Interactive’s debut game is one of this year’s must-play games and is a passionate, pitch-perfect homage to classic turn-based RPGs.” Given that it just came out and will likely be the talk of the scene for a while, especially during award season, it might be the best time to meet Expedition 33 and slay the Paintress. It’s already been greenlit for a feature film, so even more fun is to be had with the new series. Even with it being $49.99 at its base price, 20% off is definitely a great way to have some great RPG fun at a cost that won’t break the bank too much. As a reminder, the PC-only deal on Fanatical ends on May 1st at 3 pm EST and can be found here.

Are you interested in playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Have you played it yet? If so, how are you enjoying it so far? Let us know in the comments below! Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass.