Thunderbolts* Star Says Sentry Needs Therapy to Take on Superman (At Least For Now)

Sentry is setting up to be quite the anti-hero in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, but in the face of a larger force, Bob might have to set up a therapy appointment. The world of comic books has brought some of the most complex and intriguing characters to the pages, with Sentry being one of those shining examples. With Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman donning the golden suit for the character’s recent (and hidden) introduction into the MCU, we have yet to witness a lot of this character or how powerful he really is. However, there’s real potential for Sentry. Pullman told ComicBook in an exclusive interview that he believes that Sentry could face off against some of comics’ biggest and most powerful characters like Superman and Homelander — he just might need some therapy first.

When asked by ComicBook if Sentry could take on Superman, The Boys’ Homelander, or even Invincible’s Omni-Man, Pullman acknowledged that Sentry isn’t quite there just yet when we first meet him — but with the right support and a little time, anything’s possible.



“Against Superman, Homelander, and Omni Man? Jeez, you know, I think he would have to tap out for some therapy,” Pullman said. “I think he feels like he has some impostors that to be like, sorry, can we pause this for one second? I’m just gonna call my guy.”

“But give him a couple of years,” he added.

While we are aware of the brawn that Sentry brings to the table, it seems that he might not be best suited to take on the likes of these characters without the help of an imposter and a therapist. The complexities of Bob Reynolds seem to be quite the intriguing premise, as for a character whose physical strength is extraordinary, he’s a superhero whose issues lie within himself. Given how the film has been noted to be “gritty and emotional” in the early media reactions, we (and Pullman) can be certain that this lack of confidence will be put into the void once Marvel fans get a chance to see Thunderbolts* in theaters.

Even though we’re not likely to see Sentry fight against Omni-Man or Homelander anytime soon, Superman is a little bit of a different situation, at least in terms of the overall box office for Marvel. While Thunderbolts* is out in May, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to go head to head with James Gunn’s Superman later this summer.

Thunderbolts* is setting up the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, with the cast announcement including many of the teams members like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Lewis Pullman. While we aren’t sure how these roles will play against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, we can be certain that this isn’t the last time we’ll see our heroes, or villains, in action. With the Thunderbolts* arriving in theaters on May 2nd, audiences will get their first glimpse at Sentry’s powers and capabilities, which have been set up to be quite the force against our newly established team of anti-heroes.

Thunderbolts* releases in theaters on May 2nd.