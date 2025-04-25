Here’s How To Get The Simpsons Crocs

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie and all the other lovable characters of Springfield have had their own show since 1989, and it doesn’t look as though The Simpsons will end anytime soon. That said, World Simpsons Day takes place on April 19th each year (a date that marks the first television appearance of the Simpsons on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1987), offering fans the opportunity to delight in their fandom. This year, Crocs announced Two new pairs of The Simpsons clogs, and your chance to pre-order them is coming up fast. Here’s everything you need to know.

The first of the two Crocs clogs is classic Simpsons with outlined sketches of the characters making up the base of the shoe and an ankle strap that brings the whole thing together with a splash of the classic Simpsons yellow. This clog also includes 7 exclusive The Simpsons Jibbitz, including one inspired by the opening couch gag. The inspiration for the second clog might surprise some fans as it comes straight from Bart’s favorite clown, Krusty! The Krusty-inspired shoe is covered in faded character-centric designs and features Krusty’s iconic hairstyle frames on the sides of the ankle strap. This clog also includes 6 exclusive Jibbitz charms.

If you want to feel like you’re taking a step into Springfield, head here to the Crocs website on Tuesday April 29th to order. Crocs offers free-shipping on all orders $49.99 and up, so both of these styles will be eligible. Head below for more details on the design of each shoe, and remember to return here on Tuesday bright and early to ensure that you get your size.

The Simpsons Classic Clog – $69.99 / See here at Crocs: “Fresh from Springfield, The Simpsons Classic Clog features your favorite family from Evergreen Terrace. This comfortable clog features a bold black and white print with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie character graphics in an array of animated gestures. A bold yellow backstrap brings a pop of color, while seven exclusive Jibbitz™ add nostalgic charm.”

The Simpsons Krusty The Clown Classic Clog – $69.99 / See here at Crocs: “The kooky and colorful Krusty Classic Clog takes the stage in The Simpsons collection. This fun clog is covered in a purple print featuring the faded Krusty Burger logo and other character-inspired graphics, with a carnival green insole. This style doesn’t take itself too seriously with playful dimensional details like Krusty’s iconic hairstyle framing the heel cup and his clownish bowtie decorating the upper. Six exclusive Jibbitz™ charms add some flashy flair because that’s showbiz, baby!”

