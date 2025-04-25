New Legend of Zelda Amiibo Finally Go Up for Preorder

While the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza were the highlights of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, other announcements have fans excited. Brand new amiibo are being released alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, including new amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Despite the fact that these new Zelda amiibo are broadly going live, many have not been able to pre-order some of these new amiibo figures. Some retailers have the amiibo listed, such as Best Buy, but not all are available to add to the cart. This will likely change soon as at least one retailer does have every new amiibo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best Buy shows the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for pre-order except for Yunobo, the Goron champion. Sidon, Tulin, and Riji are all listed for $29.99 with a June 5th release date. Yunobo’s absence is odd, and players have wondered why his amiibo is specifically not available.

the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom riju amiibo.

The UK Nintendo store has listings up for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo. This includes Sidon, Riju, Tulin, and Yunobo. All are priced at £16.99 and will be released on June 4th. While these are currently only available for pre-order in the United Kingdom, they will likely come to other regions soon, including the United States.

While players cannot pre-order Yunobo through the US Nintendo Store, his listing on the UK storefront indicates this problem will be resolved. Listings for Yunobo’s amiibo were put up but quickly taken down. This is likely an issue on Nintendo’s end, and should get sorted before the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and allow fans to get the complete set of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo.