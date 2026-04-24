Hasbro Expands Transformers NFL Line with Three New Teams

Waiting for your favorite NFL team to make their next pick during the draft? Instead of staring at the clock, check out the latest Transformers NFL figures.

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Earlier this week Hasbro released the second wave of their Transformers NFL figures, colliding fan-favorite NFL teams with the world of Cybertron. These figures convert from robot to football helmet in 23 steps and include two accessories: a mini football and mini helmet for the bot. Three more teams add to wave one, and all are available now on Entertainment Earth, Amazon, or wherever you get your toys.

In addition to the team colors and logos, each bot also receives their very own Transformers inspired name, adding cool characterization to the releases. Blizz-herd represents the Buffalo Bills and is no doubt named after the famously harsh weather conditions in New York. The San Francisco 49ers get the name Goldrush, a fun nod to the team’s history and the Minnesota Vikings round out wave two with Skolgrin (definitely the most menacing sounding name of the bunch). All three bots do feature the Autobot logo though, so presumably they fight against the Decepticons and the evil Megatron.

Transformers NFL Buffalo Bills Blizz-herd: $29.99 at Entertainment Earth

Transformers NFL San Francisco 49ers Goldrush: $29.99 at Entertainment Earth

These three bots join Steelsmash from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs’ KC-59, Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, and the Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime (who is the only Bot given the honor of “Prime” in their name) for a total of seven of the 32 NFL teams represented in the line so far. Fingers crossed my team shows up in the next wave.

Whether you plan to have your favorite team represented with an Autobot warrior to fight alongside Optimus Prime and Bumblebee on your shelf or you just want to add a nerdy touch to your sports-cave, these are the perfect get for fans of the respective teams.