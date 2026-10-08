LEGO’s Stunning New Joker Wall Art Brings Iconic Comic Book Art to Life—and Adds New Details

The newest addition to LEGO’s wall art collection is what folks call a conversation piece: unusual and not the kind of thing you see in everyone’s house. Both are fitting descriptors for The Joker Wall Art, which retails for $169.99 and is slated for release on January 1. It’s currently open for pre-order, and you can reserve yours now.

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While all the other entries in the LEGO wall art collection have been really cool, they’ve either offered recreations of famous paintings or beautiful sights, like the Milky Way Galaxy. The Joker opens the door to two things: what we hope is a new era of LEGO comic book wall art, and the potential for more unhinged collectibles. One or the other would be great, but both would be even better.

LEGO The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover (1,849 pieces)

Releases January 1, 2027 | $169.99

If you’re a longtime fan of Batman, you already know that this wall art is from the cover of Detective Comics #880 and was created by the legendary Jock (Mark Simpson). It’s hard to imagine making a piece of art this iconic any better, but LEGO has done it by incorporating hidden elements into the design, including “Batarangs, swords, flowers, and even ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha,’ an expression The Joker lives by,” according to LEGO’s product description.

This art is also quite large, measuring 20 inches high, 15 inches wide, and 2 inches deep. That also explains why this kit has a lot of pieces (1,849) and why it’s intended for builders over 18. LEGO’s handy Builders App is great no matter what you build, but it will be especially useful if you plan to build this piece.

The 3D element brings The Joker’s poisonous intentions to life in a new way, making this kit truly special. LEGO is also running a deal right now: when you spend over $150, you get the Mixed Flowerpot kit from LEGO’s Botanicals line free. Since The Joker costs more, you’ll get the extra set automatically if you place a pre-order.

LEGO has ten wall art kits in its collection, including the new Joker, and most are exclusive to LEGO.com. Two of the ten will be retired soon, so you should grab them if you want them before they go away for good.

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