McFarlane Toys TMNT Page Punchers Wave 2 Pre-Orders Drop Today

McFarlane Toys brought the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to their Page Punchers lineup back in October with 5-inch figures of Donatello, Leonardo, a Foot Solider and Shredder as they appear in IDW comics. If you picked these up and have been waiting patiently to complete the core lineup of turtles, today is the day to make it happen!

McFarlane Toys TMNT Page Punchers Pre-Orders

McFarlane Toys will open up pre-orders for Michelangelo, Raphael, Bebop, and Rocksteady on Tuesday, December 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. They are expected to retail for $27.99 each. The figures will come with a mix of accessories that include weapons and swappable parts along with a comic. Most importantly, they will also come with Clunk the Cat and a pet dinosaur. The full breakdown can be found via the list below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Wave 2 Bebop 5-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic : Bebop includes 3 extra hands, chainsaw and a weapon.

: Bebop includes 3 extra hands, chainsaw and a weapon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Wave 2 Michelangelo 5-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic : Includes Clunk the cat, nunchucks, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet.

: Includes Clunk the cat, nunchucks, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Wave 2 Raphael 5-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic : Includes a pet dinosaur, 2 sai, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet.

: Includes a pet dinosaur, 2 sai, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Wave 2 Rocksteady 5-Inch Scale Action Figure with Comic: Rocksteady includes a hammer plus 2 alternate hands and feet.

In related news, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) are also making their debut in the 4K Ultra HD format today December 16th thanks to Arrow Video. The box set includes all three films with brand new special features and extras, and if you want to make space for it under the Christmas tree this year you might want to reserve a copy now. It’s available here on Amazon to $57.99, which is more than 40% off the original list price.