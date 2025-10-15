McFarlane Toys Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers Pre-Orders Are Up

McFarlane Toys had an eventful New York Comic Con this year, with the launch of a ton of exclusive new figures along with news about an Image Comics lineup that’s launching in 2026. However, they’re hitting the ground running after NYCC with a new wave of 5-inch scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures inspired by IDW comics. UPDATE: Pre-orders are now live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon with the figures priced at $27.99 – $28.99 each.

ORIGINAL: The TMNT Page Punchers wave is incomplete with only Donatello and Leonardo on the Turtles side and a Foot Solider and Shredder on the villains side, so you can expect to see more figures in this collection in the near future. As you will see in the breakdown below, they will also include several accessories along with a special edition IDW comic with new artwork.

McFarlane Toys TMNT Page Punchers Wave 1 Pre-Orders

Look for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures listed below to go up for pre-order on October 15th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. They might also be available here on Amazon at the same time. Strangely, pre-orders are up early here at Books-A-Million priced at $27.99 each, so if you want to get out ahead of the rush, you have an option that might come in handy. Sellouts on these figures are expected. Note the TMNT Page Punchers figures were initially available in Target stores, but appear to be difficult to find there, which should surprise no one.