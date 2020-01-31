A Quiet Place: Part II Super Bowl 2020 Trailer Spot Released

Super Bowl LIV is taking place on Sunday and will see the San Francisco 49ers face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. While some people will be tuning in for the football, others will be sitting through the sporting event just for its famous lineup of commercials. This year, a brand new trailer for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place sequel will be shown during the event. The official Twitter account for A Quiet Place: Part II recently shared the new trailer, and it promises to be as creepy as ever.

“There are people out there worth saving. #AQuietPlace Part II, in theatres this March,” the post reads.

You can check out the "big game spot" in the video above or tweet below:

There are people out there worth saving. #AQuietPlace Part II, in theatres this March. pic.twitter.com/2rxXEwihML — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) January 31, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“I am so excited for this movie,” @rihannafan37 wrote.

“THIS BIG GAME SPOT IS EVERYTHING,” @GemBiscuits added.

“It looks like this scene is a flashback to when the creatures first attacked the town... before the first movie takes place. I’m happy they included it so John could still be in the movie,” @acampbelld9 explained.

The events of A Quiet Place: Part II pick up after the end of the first film, though John Krasinski's movie will also explore how society collapsed after the mysterious and monstrous creatures first arrived.

Krasinski co-wrote the first Quiet Place film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, but he took on the scripting duties by himself for the second go-round. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh, Beck explained why he and Woods weren't as involved with the sequel.

"As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix," Beck said. "But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there'd be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John's reaction was, like, 'I don't know if it needs a sequel.'

"We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we'll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it."

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!