Harrison’s First Kill in Dexter: Resurrection Parallels a Major Dexter Moment

Harrison Morgan’s first kill in Dexter: Resurrection is a major parallel to a moment from his father’s past. Dexter: Resurrection is finally here and it continues the story of both Dexter and Harrison Morgan, a father and son who are both saddled with a lot of baggage from their past. In the case of Dexter, it led to him becoming a serial killer and led to a great deal of drama in his life. In an effort to break the cycle, Dexter faked his death and abandoned his son, Harrison, at a young age. In Dexter: New Blood, the two would reconnect roughly a decade later with Harrison now a teenager and experiencing a great deal of uncertainty about himself.

Of course, that story had a tragic ending. After Dexter tried to shape Harrison into him by instilling the code into his son and teaching him how to get away with murder, Harrison shot his father. The show seemed to be suggesting that Harrison is not like his father, but Dexter: Resurrection once again poses the question if they’re more alike than he’d like to think. Harrison’s most pivotal scene in the show so far and the catalyst for everything seems to echo a previous Dexter moment.

Dexter: Resurrection‘s First Kill Mirrors a Moment from Dexter: Original Sin

In the premiere episode of Dexter: Resurrection, Harrison works at a hotel and does some odd job for the prestigious guests, such as getting weed for them. One of the guests, Ryan Foster, relies on Harrison a lot. One night, Ryan asks Harrison to help him carry a nearly unconscious woman to his room. He lies and says they’re married and she’s just drunk, but Harrison had met her before and knows she’s single. With that said, it becomes apparent that Ryan is going to take advantage of her and sexually assault her. Although Harrison considers turning a blind eye, likely fearing of the repercussions given he also lives in the hotel, he storms in and attacks Ryan, eventually killing him.

In an interview with ComicBook, Ryan’s actor, Bryan Lillis, called out a parallel to a scene in the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. In the first episode of Original Sin, Dexter goes to a house party with his sister, Deb, and eventually finds her unconscious on a bed with a man stripping her clothes off. Dexter then attacks the guy and attempts to grab a knife, but Deb stops him.

“I watched Original Sin through and there are things that I noticed in the pilot of Original Sin,” said Lillis. “A guy aggressively comes on to Deb at a party and Dexter throws him down the stairs and he has this rage that [Harry] has to control. You see the same flashes with Harrison, it’s like [mirroring] the father and son. In the first episode of Resurrection, Harrison hasn’t been controlled, so Harry wants Dexter to find Harrison to sort of rein him in.”

Both Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin are led by the same creative team with series veteran Clyde Phillips serving as the showrunner and writer of select episodes along with producer/writer Scott Reynolds. It’s possible it’s just a coincidence, but regardless, it does create a unique parallel between Dexter and Harrison. It also provides meaningful pay off for those who watch all of the various Dexter shows as well.

Harrison is partially triggered by Kurt Caldwell did to the various women in Dexter: New Blood, which prompts him to impulsively kill Ryan. It does show that Dexter and Harrison are almost hardwired to impulsively protect those in danger, even if it means putting themselves in risky situations. Whether or not there will be more parallels like this in the future remains to be seen, but Dexter: Resurrection is planned to have multiple seasons so the opportunity remains open for years to come.

Dexter: Resurrection is now streaming on Paramount+. What did you think of Harrison’s first real kill? Let me know in the comments.