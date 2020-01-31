James Gunn Shares Throwback to First Talking Dead Episode Featuring Patton Oswalt

The first half of the tenth season of The Walking Dead ended back in November, and one big part of the series' culture has always been Talking Dead, the after-show hosted by Chris Hardwick that began during the show's second season. Recently, James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the very first Talking Dead episode. The director appeared alongside actor/comedian, Patton Oswalt, and the two men appeared to be having a blast.

“#TBT #throwbackthursday Me and @pattonoswalt, the first ever guests on the first ever episode of #TalkingDead. Cc @hardwick @amctalkingdead,” Gunn wrote.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

Many people commented on the post:

“What shirt are you wearing?,” @da_shadowman asked.

“@killersneverdie,” Gunn answered.

“I tried to like this 6 times,” @jenniferlholland replied. (Not only is Holland Gunn’s significant other, but she’ll also be appearing in his next film, The Suicide Squad.)

Recently, a new promo for the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead dropped, and showrunner Angela Kang recently spoke to EW about Alpha's possible upcoming breakdown.

"One of the things that I always thought was interesting in the comic book is that Alpha does have this care for Lydia even though, I mean, she’s a horrible mother. There’s not even an origin point. She’s not a good mother to Lydia," Kang explained. "And yet, for somebody who professes to try to live as the animals do, survival of the fittest, stamp out these kinds of vestiges of humanity — because we live in the world of the dead, there’s such a hypocrisy at the core of that."

"It’s a thing that she struggles against, and that is one of the compelling things about her character in the book," Kang continued. "So we have our own take on it in the season, but certainly that mother–daughter bond and her mental and emotional state around it, and what Beta sees as a weakness — that must be hidden. All of that plays into the conflict that is growing within the Whisperers, as well as between them and our people."

The Walking Dead's 10the season returns with new episodes on February 23rd on AMC.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!