True Terror With Robert Englund Gets First Trailer

Thanks to starring in a variety of horror films, most famously playing Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street series, Robert Englund is intrinsically linked with spooky stories, a reputation which will only get stronger with the new Travel Channel series True Terror with Robert Englund. The series follows in the tradition of series like In Search Of... and Unsolved Mysteries with its depictions of frightening events throughout history, with Englund contributing his signature narration to the series. Check out the first trailer for the series below and catch the series premiere on the Travel Channel on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 p.m. ET.

The series is described, "Hidden away in the dark shadows of our nation’s history are tales so terrifying, they must be true. Now, veteran actor and legendary horror movie icon Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) scours news reports of yesteryear to bring viewers twisted tales ripped straight from the headlines in True Terror with Robert Englund. In each episode, Englund uses his ominous tones and creepy charisma to masterfully weave together a trilogy of spine-tingling tales, guided by newspaper accounts and layered with commentary from historians and experts that prove that truth is always stranger than fiction. From flying monsters to creatures in the night, to evil possessions and hauntings, these twisted tales will leave viewers wishing the stories really were only in their dreams."

“Revealing the sinister side of our history, I’m thrilled to bring nightmares to life on True Terror,” Robert Englund shared in a statement. “These are tales so terrifyingly twisted, we can only hope they stay on the blood-soaked pages of the newspaper headlines from our past.”

The premiere episode, 'Twisted Relationships,' airing on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 p.m. ET, begins with a North Carolina storekeeper who is tormented by a prophetic countdown to his doom. Did he will his own fate, or was there a higher power at play? Then, a New Orleans teenager finds himself literally trapped inside a waking nightmare, unable to save himself from his horrific fate. Finally, an Atlanta police station becomes a battleground for a killer … and a vengeful spirit. Other stories this season include: a mechanical marvel that torments its owner; a shadowy serial killer known as 'The Axeman' authors a letter that ignites panic; a farmer battles a devilish curse; a greedy undertaker defiles the dead – then faces their wrath; a future president enters a savage beast’s den; a family is stalked by a mythical creature; and many more haunting stories you have to see to believe."

Check out the series premiere of True Terror with Robert Englund on the Travel Channel on Wednesday, March 18th at 10 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!