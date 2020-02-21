Stranger Things Season 4 Promotes Priah Ferguson to Series Regular

It's been a big week for Stranger Things fans! Netflix recently dropped a teaser for season four, which confirmed once and for all that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive in Russia. The news keeps on coming as Variety just reported that Priah Ferguson, the young actor who plays everyone’s favorite little sister, Erica Sinclair, has been promoted to series regular on the show. Ferguson first appeared as Lucas' whip-smart and opinionated sister in a guest spot in season two and was then upped to a recurring role in season three when she joined the "Scoop Troop" on their mall adventure.

In addition to Stranger Things, Ferguson has also been seen on Atlanta, Daytime Divas, Bluff City Law, and Mercy Street. As for movies, the young actor also appeared in the 2018 film The Oath.

Fandom also shared the news and included some fun photos of Erica in their tweet:

‘Stranger Things’ S4 promotes Erica to series regular Actress Priah Ferguson started off as a guest spot in S2 and was upped to a recurring role in S3 (via @Variety | https://t.co/Xt8DUM4JvW) pic.twitter.com/4fF9IJ19ml — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 21, 2020

Here's what people had to say in the comments:

“She was great last season, glad to hear this 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” @NellyBelle3379 wrote.

“I like her! Yesssss,” @jaydiablito added.

“She's amazing on season 2 and 3, so I happy for her,” @JPaulo645 replied.

“Icon,” @KlNGTAEYEON wrote.

Now that we know the fate of Hop, another big question is how long the beloved Netflix series will last. Recently, a casting notice alluded to the fact that the series will at least have a fifth season after the upcoming fourth. It's also been reported that the fourth season could have nine episodes instead of the usual eight, which is what they did during the series' second season.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details about the show's upcoming fourth season.

