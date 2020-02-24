New A Quiet Place Part II: Fight Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. In the sequel to the hit 2018 horror film, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first film, returns to direct the sequel. His now-deceased character, husband and father Lee Abbot, appears in flashbacks. He’s previously discussed how he wrote himself back into the sequel.

“It's one of those things where I wasn't really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you're watching that," he said. "It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there's a little bit in the movie about how this all started."

Krasinski co-wrote the first film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. He is the sole writer on the sequel. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Beck explained why he and Woods didn't return for the sequel.

"As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix," Beck said. "But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there'd be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John's reaction was, like, 'I don't know if it needs a sequel.'

"We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we'll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it."

