A Quiet Place Part II European Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

John Krasinski's highly-anticipated horror sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, is the next film getting delayed due to the spreading of the coronavirus outbreak. The movie's release in North America hasn't been altered, at least not yet, but it's getting pushed back in countries throughout Europe. Deadline broke the news on Thursday morning that UK exhibitors had been notified of A Quiet Place Part II's delay. This report comes as many European theaters are closing their doors in order to keep large crowds from gathering.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to be released in the UK on March 19th, with its North American debut arriving one day later, on March 20th. As of now, there has been no word as to when the film will be releasing in Europe. The domestic release of A Quiet Place is still set for next weekend, but there's always a chance that could change as things progress in the states.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, have already been delayed due to the virus. The Peter Rabbit sequel was pushed back to August while No Time to Die is being delayed until November. A Quiet Place Part II could be next and it's more than likely that more films follow suit.

As we get into the spring and summer movie seasons, some of the biggest releases of the year are threatened by the closing of theaters and potential delays. Mulan, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9, and others are supposed to hit theaters over the next two months. If things don't settle down soon, they could all potentially get pushed back to later in the year.

On Wednesday night, the National Basketball Association made the difficult decision to suspend the league's entire season indefinitely until the outbreak is dealt with. This will likely cause a domino effect throughout the country as other organizations and industries take steps to try and stifle the spreading of coronavirus.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.