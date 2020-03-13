Sam Raimi's 50 States of Fright Gets First Teaser

While some horror fans are looking forward to seeing how Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi's vision will apply to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, others are looking forward to the short-form content he has developed for new streaming service Quibi, with the first teaser for 50 States of Fright having debuted online. The teaser might only be a brief glimpse at what's in store for audiences, but this new platform, combined with the talent involved with the series both in front of and behind the camera, will excite fans with the storytelling opportunities that the upcoming series will offer its audiences. Check out the first teaser for the new series above.

The goal of each episode is to deliver audiences a terrifying tale inspired by a local legend, with the first season featuring tales from nine states. Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Asa Butterfield, and Victoria Justice all star in the debut season.

In addition to enlisting an impressive cast, the series has drawn some exciting talent to helm each episode. Check out the full breakdown of writers and directors below:

“Golden Arm” – Michigan - Sam Raimi ( Spider Man , Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead) : to direct and co-write with Ivan Raimi ( Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman) : to co-write

, : to direct and co-write with Ivan Raimi ( : to co-write “Almost There” – Iowa - Scott Beck & Bryan Woods ( A Quiet Place, Haunt ): to write and direct

): to write and direct “America's Largest Ball of Twine” – KANSAS - Yoko Okumura (Facets, Fed Up, Only the Young) : to direct and Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse): to write

: to direct and Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse): to write “13 Steps to Hell” – Washington - Sarah Conradt-Kroehler ( Out of Her Mind) : to write and Lee Cronin ( The Hole in the Ground) : to direct

: to write and Lee Cronin ( : to direct “Red Rum” – Colorado - Isa Mazzei ( CAM ) & Daniel Goldhaber ( CAM ): to co-write and Goldhaber: to direct

) & Daniel Goldhaber ( ): to co-write and Goldhaber: to direct “Dogwood - Azalea” – Missouri - Cate Devaney ( Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil, Dr. Strange): to write and direct

to write and direct “Santeria” – Florida - Greg Hale ( Avengers, Iron Man, The Day After Tomorrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) and Eduardo Sánchez ( The Blair Witch Project, Queen of the South, Supernatural): to co-write and Alejandro Brugués ( Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema ): to direct

and Eduardo Sánchez ( Queen of the South, Supernatural): to co-write and Alejandro Brugués ( ): to direct “Scared Stuff” – Oregon - Ryan Spindell ( Two Sentence Horror Series): to write and direct

to write and direct “Grey Cloud Island” – Minnesota - Adam Schindler (Intruders, Delivery: The Beast Within) and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within): to write and direct

50 States of Fright is set to launch on Quibi in April.

