7 Horror Films to Watch on Netflix This Weekend (March 27th)

In hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Netflix subscribers around the world are quarantining themselves in their homes and are attempting to stave off serious cases of cabin fever. While some of us might be able to continue working from home, others find themselves with an endless amount of hours they need to occupy in their homes and away from other people. Streaming services and social media are some of the only things that are keeping those isolating themselves sane, but with these services often suggesting you the same films on a regular basis, we've got some lesser-seen recent movies and some classics to recommend that you may have missed. While things around the world might feel pretty scary, some subscribers might steer clear of anything remotely unsettling, while others of us prefer to dive deep into much more horrifying scenarios than threats we're currently coping with. Scroll down to see some of our picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend and hit up Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to share your own recommendations and thoughts about the films!net

The Eyes of My Mother (2016) (Photo: Magnet Releasing) Shot in gorgeous black and white, what Eyes of My Mother lacks in color it makes up for with disturbing themes of a dysfunctional family. A supposed salesman manages to get his foot in the door at a family's farmhouse, only to carry out a horrifying crime. When the family's patriarch intervenes, he sentences the man to a fate worse than death. Through witnessing these acts, the family's young daughter grows up with, shall we say "distorted" perceptions of reality and the ways interpersonal relationships should pan out. The film's deliberate pace might not be for everyone, but for those of you more interested in an auteur's vision than simply blood and guts, the experience of the film is incredibly rewarding.

Insidious (2010) One of the films that helped establish director James Wan as one of the seminal genre directors of his time, Insidious delivers not only unexpected supernatural mythology, but also plenty of startling scares and comedic relief. When a family begins experiences what they believe to be supernatural forces, the events coincide with their young son falling into an unexplainable coma. As if this isn't frightening enough, a group of paranormal investigators intervenes to reveal that the boy has actually been taken captive by forces in the "further," which is another plane of existence. Full of the signature style that would go on to make Wan a major figure in the genre world, the film remains just as effective as it was when it debuted a decade ago.

Rosemary's Baby (1968) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Ahead of films like The Exorcist and The Omen, Rosemary's Baby helped break new ground for what could be accomplished in the horror genre with its tale of betrayal in service of Satan himself. When Guy (John Cassavetes) and Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) move into a new apartment building, they set their sights on starting a family. After befriending their eccentric neighbors, they begin to experience drastic changes to their life, in ways both disturbing and beneficial. As complications arise with Rosemary's pregnancy, she begins to raise doubts about the intentions of those aiming to help care for her. Adapted from Ira Levin's novel, Rosemary's Baby brought together an impressive combination of cast and crew, lending an air of legitimacy to a genre crowded with monsters and otherworldly encounters. The film is not only an impressive horror offering, but a masterclass in tone and performances in the paranoia-driven tale of the kindness of strangers.

The Evil Dead (1981) In the nearly 40 years since its release, the original The Evil Dead has inspired one of the most passionate followings in the horror community and launched the careers of director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell. A group of coeds heads to a cabin in the woods for a vacation and, when accidentally unearthing an evil force in the woods with the help of the Necronomicon, the friends face a wide range of horrors in the form of unstoppable threats. It's easy to see how Raimi and Campbell would earn devout followings in all of their subsequent projects, as Raimi masterfully blends bloody mayhem with major laughs, as Campbell gives an impressive physical performance.

Tremors (1990) (Photo: Universal Pictures) While it might not have initially been a financial success, the original Tremors has inspired six sequels, proving just how much potential the concept holds, with the debut entry playfully blending humor, horror, and action. A number of bizarre events begin to unfold in the small Southwestern town, including a man being found on at the top of a telephone pole and having starved to death in addition to a station wagon being found fully buried in sand. The town's residents make the horrifying discovery that a group of monstrous worm-like creatures have targeted the town, with their lack of eyes resulting in them using sound to hunt. The film largely feels like a reimagining of Jaws but set on land, as the creatures have a strict set of rules that can be manipulated for our characters to survive, with Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward making an endlessly endearing on-screen friendship in the face of peril.

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010) Few genre filmmakers are as acclaimed as Guillermo del Toro, as films like Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and Crimson Peak have earned him admiration from audiences and critics alike, with Don't Be Afraid of the Dark confirming that his skills aren't limited to directing, as he co-wrote this remake with Matthew Robbins. After moving into an old mansion, a family's young daughter begins claiming that she is seeing small creatures emerging from the basement, with her youthful innocence not knowing whether these creatures are benevolent or evil. Over the course of the film, audiences are given not only a compelling and fantastical mythology, but also a number a major scares, both of which are signatures of del Toro's films.