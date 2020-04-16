Stranger Things Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Episodes of the Series
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on virtually all TV series around the world has been put on hold indefinitely, leaving Stranger Things fans to wonder when the fourth season of the series could resume filming. Despite the frustrations over that uncertainty over the show's future, not all hope is lost, as audiences still have three exciting seasons of the sci-fi series to revisit as we wait for updates on new adventures. Not only do fans of the series have a lot more time on our hands, but so do the series' writers, who took to Twitter to ask fans about their favorite episodes.
what’s your favorite stranger things episode?— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) April 15, 2020
After posing the question, "What’s your favorite Stranger Things episode?" the account earned hundreds of responses, all celebrating various corners of the franchise. The limited nature of the series means fans only had 25 episodes to choose from, but the responses ran the gamut of the beloved program.
Scroll down to see what episodes fans of Stranger Things love!
Every Time
season 1 episode 8 Joyce telling will to breathe gets me every time— Will The Wise (@xCrazytogether) April 15, 2020
Crazy Together
Season 2 episode 2 “trick or treat freak” (mainly for crazy together tho)— Brooke_white17 (@White17Brooke) April 15, 2020
Iconic Episode
season one episode six....an iconic episode pic.twitter.com/ouGjxz14nI— maisie (@nancyswheeIer) April 15, 2020
Too Hard
there is no way that i can choose one— Richiewolfhardwheeler (@Richiewolfhard1) April 15, 2020
Happy Alexei
Season 3 Episode 5-6 where y’all had Alexei happy pic.twitter.com/Vtsh1VHDdg— CherryCola (@Cherries_Colaa) April 15, 2020
Will's Spotlight
all of s2 when will wasn’t ignored pic.twitter.com/JzyvybECzq— Lei 🅙 (@0fficiallylei) April 15, 2020
You Know the One
That one from season 4. You know which one I'm talking about.— Omar Khafagy (@OmarKhafagy) April 15, 2020
Starcourt Showdown
The battle of starcourt!!!!— Thanos (@TXTV_) April 15, 2020
Snowball Dance
Snowball dance was absolutely perfect 👌🏻— Michael💙🔥 (@MrMcwrap) April 15, 2020
Why Choose?
1x01 2x01 3x01— Stranger_FaN (@LostEggoWaffle) April 15, 2020
1x02 2x02 3x02
1x03 2x03 3x03
1x04 2x04 3x04
1x05 2x05 3x05
1x06 2x06 3x06
1x07 2x07 3x07
1x08 2x08 3x08
2x09
