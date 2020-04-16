Stranger Things Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Episodes of the Series

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on virtually all TV series around the world has been put on hold indefinitely, leaving Stranger Things fans to wonder when the fourth season of the series could resume filming. Despite the frustrations over that uncertainty over the show's future, not all hope is lost, as audiences still have three exciting seasons of the sci-fi series to revisit as we wait for updates on new adventures. Not only do fans of the series have a lot more time on our hands, but so do the series' writers, who took to Twitter to ask fans about their favorite episodes.

what’s your favorite stranger things episode? — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) April 15, 2020

After posing the question, "What’s your favorite Stranger Things episode?" the account earned hundreds of responses, all celebrating various corners of the franchise. The limited nature of the series means fans only had 25 episodes to choose from, but the responses ran the gamut of the beloved program.

