Terrifier Star Teases Evolution of Art the Clown’s Backstory, And His Franchise Future [EXCLUSIVE]

The runaway box office success of Terrifier 2 catapulted the indie horror franchise from cult sensation to mainstream hit, and a lot of it has to do with the mysterious and wicked killer at the center of it all, Art the Clown. At this point, with Funko Pops!, Fortnite Skins, and appearances at Halloween Horror Nights, it’s clear that Art the Clown is one of our modern horror icons, but all we really know about him is his distinct look, silent demeanor, and killer impulse when he comes across any potential victim. That will change when Terrifier 4 finally arrives, though, .

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Speaking at a panel during Chattanooga Comic Con, hosted by ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Terrifier star David Howard Thornton opened up about the plans for Art the Clown’s backstory, revealing that conversations about this very topic were the first thing he asked writer/director Damien Leone about when he got the job.

“When I first sat down in the make-up chair with (Damien), I was like, ‘Tell me everything about Art. Who is he? Why does he do what he’s doing? Because I just want to know that just for my own self.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’” Thornton said. “So over the years, we’ve talked about different things, and we keep changing ideas and all that. So I don’t know what he’s going to land on. But I know one thing we’ve talked about is…we don’t want him to have a sympathetic background. In my head, he basically is evil incarnate. He came out of the womb just evil. In my mind, he would have strangled his mother with his own umbilical cord as soon as he came out of the womb…So I’m very interested to see how we tackle it. I’m hoping there are different things we address, like why he’s silent, stuff like that.”

The success of Terrifier is something that no one could have predicted in Hollywood, but it proved there was something horror fans had a major appetite for that wasn’t being satisfied. Produced on a budget of $250k, Terrifier 2 brought in over $15 million and paved the way for the even bigger Terrifier 3, which turned a $2 million budget into more than $98 million at the box office. All of that has cemented the anticipation for Terrifier 4, which is not only set to reveal Art’s backstory but could very well be the final film in the series.

Speaking to that point, though, Thornton made it clear that he doesn’t think his days playing Art are numbered, adding: “I’m not done with this guy yet. I have so much fun with him. He’s just a little asshole and I get away with so much I couldn’t get away with in real life. So, yeah, of course I’d be back.”