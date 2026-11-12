Johnny Depp’s First Movie Is A Classic And His Final Scene Is Still Iconic 42 Years Later

Johnny Depp became one of the biggest movie stars in the world for several years, but like many other stars from his era, he got his first break in the horror movie genre. Most fans today know Depp from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but he also has several incredible roles over his career, including movies like Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, and Donnie Brasco. However, before he had a chance to appear in any of those movies, and before he became Tim Burton’s go-to actor for over a decade, Depp appeared in the first film in one of the most iconic slasher horror franchises of all time.

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Johnny Depp made his movie debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street, which was released on November 9, 1984. This was the movie that introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, and Depp’s Glen Lantz suffered one of the most memorable deaths in that entire first movie.

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Johnny Depp Debuted in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984

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In 1984, Wes Craven’s horror masterpiece A Nightmare on Elm Street arrived, and it introduced the world to a new horror icon. Craven based the character of Freddy Krueger on two things, one from his childhood and one from a more recent news article. In the news article, Craven read about people who were mysteriously dying in their sleep, and doctors had no explanation for what happened to them. The memory from his childhood was looking out his window and seeing a man on the street below. Craven caught the man’s eye and was immediately afraid. He based Freddy Krueger’s look on how the man was dressed and the mode of killing on the idea of people dying mysteriously in their sleep.

From here, Craven borrowed from the new slasher genre and movies like Halloween and Friday the 13th, where he had young adults as the targets for the killer. In this story, it was Freddy Krueger, a child killer who was murdered by the parents of his victims. He is now a demon who kills the children of these parents while the kids are sleeping by bringing their nightmares to life. If a teen dies in their dreams, they die in real life. Craven then filled the movie with teens to kill off until the final one, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp), is able to stop the murders.

One of these teens is Glen Lantz, played by 21-year-old Johnny Depp. Glen was Nancy’s boyfriend in the movie. At the time, Nicolas Cage convinced Depp to try out for a role in the movie. Despite having no acting experience, he ended up getting cast when he was noticed by Craven’s daughter. This led to him getting the boyfriend role and one of the best deaths in the movie. In the scene, Glen ignores the warnings not to fall asleep, but he does so anyway while listening to music in his headphones. Freddy then pulls him through his mattress into a giant vortex, and a massive geyser of blood erupts from the bed, spraying all over the room. It was a scene no one would soon forget.

Johnny Depp Has Never Left the Horror Genre Behind

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While Johnny Depp claimed that he really didn’t have the desire to be an actor, he kept getting cast in movies, and he became a favorite for Tim Burton, who cast him in Edward Scissorhands and Ed Wood. Although he ended up as a massive movie star who appeared in a variety of genres, he never turned his back on horror. Despite being a fantasy romance, Edward Scissorhands has a strong link to the horror genre. In 1999, he appeared in two horror movies, including Roman Polanski’s The Ninth Gate and the Tim Burton gothic horror movie Sleepy Hollow.

In 2001, he starred in the comic book adaptation From Hell, based on Jack the Ripper, and in 2004, he took the lead role in a Stephen King adaptation called Secret Window. Depp even did some animated work in the horror genre, teaming again with Tim Burton for the stop-motion film Corpse Bride. In 2012, he starred in the horror remake of Dark Shadows, and in 2014, he appeared in Kevin Smith’s dark horror comedy Tusk. Now making his comeback in Hollywood, Depp took the lead in a horror-tinged remake of A Christmas Carol, titled Ebenezer, and he has a vampire horror movie called Day Drinker coming out in 2027. And it all started with A Nightmare on Elm Street.

What are your thoughts about Johnny Depp’s debut appearance in A Nightmare on Elm Street? Let us know your favorite Depp horror performance in the comments below.