3 From Hell Returning to Theaters for Encore Screening in October

Earlier this month, Rob Zombie‘s long-awaited follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects landed in theaters, with 3 From Hell earning multiple special event screenings, drawing in enough fans and excitement that an encore event will be held on October 14th. The film’s initial screenings were partnered with behind-the-scenes special features and double features with Devil’s Rejects, with the upcoming encore screening to include an introduction from Zombie, more behind-the-scenes footage, and a limited about of posters. You can head over to Fathom Events’ website to get details on the upcoming screenings at participating theaters, with the film coming to Blu-ray on October 15th.

Fathom Events describes, “First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 From Hell. This special encore event will feature an intro from Rob, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a brand-new commemorative poster (100 posters per location, first come, first serve).”

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

The film’s Blu-ray will include the four-part documentary “To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell,” yet it’s unclear if portions of this featurette will be screened during the encore presentation.

When the film was announced last year, fans were shocked to discover the main characters had survived a seemingly suicidal shoot-out and could return for a new film, though star Moseley recently shared that, after 14 years, the character came back to him more easily than expected.

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. “I don’t really watch Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter.”

He added, “They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

See the film in theaters on October 14th.

