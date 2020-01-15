3 From Hell Coming to Shudder in February

Last year saw the debut of Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell, a sequel nearly 15 years in the making, with the film finally landing exclusively on Shudder on February 13th. The film is the third entry in the series depicting the terrifying adventures of the Firefly family, which launched back in 2003 with House of 1000 Corpses and continued in 2005 with The Devil’s Rejects. While the film earned a series of special event theatrical screenings, and also earned a Blu-ray and DVD release, subscribers of the service will surely be excited that they can check out the film on the platform.

After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, and Captain Spaulding are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained. Teaming up with Otis’ half-brother Wilson, the demented Firefly clan are back to unleash a whole new wave of death and depravity. A firestorm of murder, madness and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell and back, in this long-awaited sequel to Zombie’s cult hits House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil’s Rejects (2005). The film also features the last on-screen appearance of beloved genre star and longtime Zombie collaborator Sid Haig.

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Halloween), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, Hannibal Rising, 31, The Chameleon), Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Westworld), with Danny Trejo (The Devil’s Rejects, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), and Sid Haig (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Kill Bill: Vol. 2).

While some fans may have had their doubts about their endeavor, given how much time had passed since we last saw these characters in a movie, star Moseley previously confirmed how the horror community helped keep the characters alive.

“I go to a lot of fan conventions and certainly Otis has stayed alive, at least in the eyes and minds of the fans,” Moseley shared with ComicBook.com about reprising the role. “I don’t really watch Devil’s Rejects or House of 1000 Corpses all that often, so, in other words, I’m not home alone at night, burning the midnight oil, keeping those fires burning for Otis or Chop Top (from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), for that matter.”

He added, “They’re just kind of in there. I think once you’ve actually done a movie or two as that character, it’s in your DNA. I guess like riding a bicycle. You just never really forget, especially after Devil’s Rejects. That was the first time I’d ever done a character twice and I think it’s still the only character I’ve ever played more than once. So you get pretty comfortable or the character gets comfortable with you, one way or the other.”

Check out 3 From Hell on Shudder on February 13th.

