Capcom Insider Gives Update on Missing Resident Evil Remake

A well-known Capcom insider has given an update on a missing Resident Evil remake. So far, Resident Evil fans have been treated to remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. You’d expect Resident Evil 5 to follow next, but according to various rumors the next Resident Evil remake is going to be Resident Evil 0 then Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD. In other words, there isn’t going to be a Resident Evil 5 remake for a while, assuming Capcom wants to remake Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 in the first place. But what about the very first Resident Evil game? When Capcom began this remake journey they went straight to Resident Evil 2, likely because of its popularity. Now though, the first Resident Evil game is in an awkward place.

To this end, the aforementioned Capcom insider, AestheticGamer, reinforces previous rumors and claims that a remake of the first Resident Evil game is currently not in the works.

“As far as I know and last I heard, at the moment no. The next mainline remakes coming should be Resident Evil Zero & Code Veronica,” said the insider when asked about a remake of the first Resident Evil game being in development. “I do think a RE1 RE-Remake will happen eventually, just it’s not what’s coming in the next few years, and as far as I know not currently in development.”

Now, AestheticGamer is known for his Resident Evil leaks and reports, many of which have proven accurate over time. However, he he has a few misses in the mix as well. Those who are desperate for the first Resident Evil game to get the modern remake treatment will hope this new report is an example of the latter.

It is worth noting that the first Resident Evil game did get a remake in 2002, via the Nintendo GameCube, but never a modern remake. And while the GameCube version is better than the 1996 PS1 original, it is nothing compared to the modern remakes. In other words, it does need a second remake.

