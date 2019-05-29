47 Meters Down: Uncaged Trailer Released

The season of “Shark Week” is upon us once again, and with it comes the obligatory Shark horror-thriller film for audiences to enjoy, while they are avoiding the actual beach. This year, that movie is 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the sequel to the 2017 thriller starring Mandy Moore.

The new trailer for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is now online – and you can watch it above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Synopsis: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

As you can see in the synopsis above, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is basically ditching the entire premise the franchise was built on (shark attack horror in a single-setting caged space) and blowing it out into the unique setting of an underwater city. It’s kind of a cheat on the one hand – but we have to admit that it’s also a somewhat smart move that creates plenty of intrigue around this sequel as being something distinct and unique.

To be fair, the trailer footage does indeed tease a shark attack thriller that does seem to stick to the claustrophobia theme of the original movie. The hallways of this undersea city will force the divers to literally swim for their lives, trying to squeeze through cracks and crevices to escape the sharks. The only worry/hope is that series creator and returning director Johannes Roberts uses the setting for some tense hide-and-seek sequences, as well as some great surprise scares from unexpected directions. If it’s just one sequence of outrunning sharks down narrow passageways after another, then 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is going to quickly run out of creative steam.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged stars Nia Long (Friday), John Corbett (Sex in the City), Sophie Nelisse (The Book Thief), Sistine Stallone (as in Sly’s daughter) and Corinne Foxx (as in Jamie Foxx’s daughter). It’s fair to say that most of the trio of young ladies will end up as shark food, as that was how the previous installment played out. But hopefully they lead the sharks on a merry chase for awhile, first.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged will be in theaters on August 16, 2019.