4K Blu-ray Classics Are 50% Off In This Huge Arrow Video Sale

It tuns out that Amazon's 3 for $33 deal isn't the only huge sale happening on 4K Blu-rays at the moment. A collection of cult classic films that have been restored and repackaged for collectors by Arrow Video are available for a limited time at 50% off list. This includes films like Robocop, The Warriors, Trick 'r Treat, Conan the Barbarian, Demolition Man, Hellraiser, Donny Darko, and much more. Currently, you can find the deals here at Barnes & Noble (free shipping on orders $40+) and here on Amazon. Additional details are available below.

If you’re unfamiliar, Arrow Video specializes in restoring cult classic films (especially horror) complete with elaborate packaging and new special features for fans. The spectacular upgrade that Trick ‘r Treat and Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment received for Halloween this year is a perfect example of the magic that they can perform with physical media. That said, both of these films are part of the 50% off sale, and you can find them in the list below along with more of our favorites.

In his Comicbook review for the Trick ‘r Treat and Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment releases, Charlie Ridgely notes that Arrow is currently at the top of their game:

“Arrow has been doing impeccable work for years, giving beloved films beautiful restorations and putting together hordes of great features for movie fans to enjoy. It seems like this year, however, Arrow has taken things a step further and really become one of the best (if not THE best) physical media retailers around. Nothing makes that more evident than the two titles that headline Arrow’s horror slate this Halloween season: Trick ‘r Treat and Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment.”

“I know a lot of this sounds hyperbolic, but I wouldn’t write it if I didn’t believe in it. I am lucky enough to get sent a lot of physical releases to review and cover, so I’ve watched and played around with a good chunk of this year’s physical movies. I have yet to come across any that I’ve enjoyed quite as much as these two Arrow Video releases.”