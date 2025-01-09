4K Blu-ray 3 for $33 Deal Is Back On Amazon

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. If you didn’t add enough Blu-rays to your collection over the holidays, you can make up for it in a big way with a deal on Amazon that offers three top tier 4K Blu-rays of your choice for $33. That’s only $11 each for films like Oppenheimer, Dune Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, Nightmare On Elm Street, Barbie, The Batman, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shining and much, much more. UPDATE: The deal was taken down briefly yesterday but has returned with an updated selection of Blu-rays. Additional details can be found below.
You can shop the entire 4K Blu–ray sale here on Amazon until 11:59 pm PT / 2:59am ET on January 20th / 21st. Note that titles can be added and removed from the sale at any time. While you’re at it, you might want to check out another huge Blu-ray sale that’s happening on Arrow Video 4K Blu-ray releases. Classics like Robocop, The Warriors, Trick ‘r Treat, Conan the Barbarian, Demolition Man, Hellraiser, Donny Darko, and much more are currently 50% off. If you want to see what the hottest Blu-rays are at the moment, check out the links below.
As you’ll see via Amaon’s bestsellers, Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway stage musical Wicked is burning up the sales charts on Blu-ray at the moment. Unfortunately, it isn’t part of the 3 for $33 deal, but you can score the 4K version for $29.95 (25% off) here on Amazon now. It comes with a huge list of special features that you can find below.
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
- SING ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.
- DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES
- Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda – Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.
- Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero – Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.
- Toss Toss – Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.
- Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest – The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.
- Elphaba’s Promise – Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.
- Train Platform Farewell – Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.
- Boq & Elphaba Talk – Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.
- Train Ride to Emerald City- Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.
- In the Emerald City – The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.
- Palace Monkeys Chase – Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.
- MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.
- WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.
- A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.
- THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE