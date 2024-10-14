A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Is Shipping Now

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

There’s always a flurry of horror Blu-ray releases around the Halloween season, but arguably the hottest release for 2024 is the arrival of Wes Craven’s iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K Blu-ray. The film introduced Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger to audiences, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all-time. Needless to say, they needed to make a big splash with for the 40th anniversary. That said, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has several options for you to choose from, all of which officially arrive on October 15th.

You can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street here on Amazon and here at Walmart. At the time of writing, the 4K Steelbook edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street is sold out everywhere, but you can still get it as part of an individually numbered 4000 unit limited edition Ultimate Collector’s Edition UK import (pictured below) that is being sold directly from Walmart here priced at $83.98. The set also includes a rigid slipcase, art cards. a booklet, and a double sided poster featuring classic and new key art.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Ultimate Collector;s Edition 4K Blu-ray

Special Features on the 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street are as follows:

NEW 4K REMASTER OF THE UNCUT AND THEATRICAL VERSIONS OF THE FILM*

Ready Freddy Focus Points

Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronnie Blakely, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher.

Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin.

Alternate endings

The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror

Never Sleep Again: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares

Languages: English, Spanish, Parisian French

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Parisian French

Description: Can your nightmares be fatal? In this classic of the horror film genre that launched a movie franchise, a hideously scarred man who was murdered by a lynch mob returns years later in the terrifying nightmares of his killers’ teenaged children … And the dreaming teenagers are starting to die in their sleep. Experience the nightmare in the Theatrical and Uncut versions of the film.

Directed by Wes Craven (Scream) from his own screenplay, the film stars John Saxon, Ronee Blakely, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Nick Corri, Johnny Depp, and Robert Englund. The film is produced by Robert Shaye.