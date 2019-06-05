Brian Tyree Henry Up for Role in A Quiet Place 2

The world of A Quiet Place may be courting a fan-favorite star. Brian Tyree Henry is reportedly in negotiations to join the franchise’s currently-untitled sequel, according to a new report from The Wrap. Returning in the cast are Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, with Cillian Murphy also set to play a new character.

Henry is known for his roles in Atlanta, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and If Beale Street Could Talk. If he joins A Quiet Place 2, it would be just the latest high-profile film on his upcoming filmography, alongside the Child’s Play reboot, Joker and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel will be written and directed by John Krasinski, who previously starred in the first film. Plot details are being kept pretty tightly under wraps, but Krasinski has hinted at what the sequel will bring to the film’s world. The film is reportedly set to begin filming this summer.

“I actually didn’t want anything to do with a sequel,” Krasinski shared late last year. “Not out of any negative aversion but that I thought we had sort of explored something really special and unique. And then I had this very small idea and what it was is that this is a world that you can play in. This isn’t just a character to remake, or a group of characters or a story, it’s actually a world. Which is a whole different, very unique experience… It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

“We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything,” Platinum Dunes producer Andrew Form told Collider, adding any Quiet Place sequel “has to be the right story, just like the first one.”

What do you think of Henry potentially joining A Quiet Place 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

A Quiet Place 2 is expected to debut in theaters on May 15, 2020.