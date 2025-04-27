3 Horror Movies That Are Just as Weird as Until Dawn

I try to stay away from trailers these days, but I couldn’t help myself and broke my own rule to check out the preview for Until Dawn. The film is a claustrophobic supernatural horror feature with a youthful ensemble cast and a time loop component. It’s enough to draw in a wide range of horror fans, especially those of some recent films. The marketing materials for the flick call to mind a few recent horror films with similar thematic elements. So, if you’re keen on something in that same vein, you’ve got a plethora of options to choose from. here are three horror movie recommendations that bear similarities to the feature film adaptation of the Until Dawn games.

Happy Death Day

There’s a lot of complaints about watered-down PG-13 horror films that refuse to take risks, but Happy Death Day is not one of those movies. This campus horror comedy delivers everything you could want from a family-friendly horror picture, and then some. The characters are great; the narrative is engaging; and the central mystery is compelling. If you like the idea of a more comical spin on the time loop horror of Until Dawn, check this one out.

Christopher Landon’s Happy Death Day sees college student Tree (Jessica Rothe) repeating the day of her murder over and over again. With each new day, she learns more about her untimely demise, but the cosmic loop begins to take a toll on her in more ways than one. If you dig Happy Death Day, be sure to check out the sequel, Happy Death Day 2 U.

It’s What’s Inside

If you’re a fan of the surreal time loop narrative of Until Dawn, you should definitely seek out the Netflix original It’s What’s Inside. This horror-infused comedy follows a group of friends who come together the night before a wedding and play a mind-melting game that allows them to swap bodies and then guess who is occupying whose likeness. What follows is a series of macabre developments and comedic mishaps. It’s What’s Inside is much lighter tonally than Until Dawn, but the proceedings stem from a similarly outlandish premise that defies the laws of time and space.

Director Greg Jardin really knocked it out of the park with this one. It’s What’s Inside marks his feature-length directorial debut, which is a feat in and of itself. Most filmmakers feel like they’ve won the lottery when they secure distribution for their first picture, but Jardin did far more than simply sell his movie. When the flick premiered at Sundance, a bidding war quickly ensued, with the folks at Netflix acquiring the picture for a cool $17 million. That’s even more impressive when stopping to consider that Jardin produced the picture for a budget of just $2.5 million.

Totally Killer

If the quirky cosmic energy of Until Dawn tickles your fancy, you really need to check out Nahnatchka Khan’s Prime Video original Totally Killer. Kiernan Shipka of the beloved Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina leads the cast as Jamie, a young woman who accidentally travels back in time and uses the unforeseen mishap to try and stop a prolific serial killer early in his reign of terror.

The masked killer is as memorable as the characters are quirky and the viscera comes early and often. It’s anybody’s guess where a sequel would take the storyline and how the time travel element might (or might not) play into the greater narrative, but fans remain hopeful that we may see another series installment one day. Even if we don’t, Totally Killer is a lot of fun and should scratch a nostalgic itch for anyone who grew up in the 1980s.

There you have it. Three more quirky cosmic horror movies to check out after Until Dawn. Speaking of, what did you think of Until Dawn? Make sure to give us your take in the comments section below.