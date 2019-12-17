A Quiet Place: Part II Shares First Official Photo

A Quiet Place still stands as one of this decade’s most beloved horror hits. The film which John Krasinski directed and starred in took the world by storm in 2018. The film wowed fans with its eerie atmosphere, so it was hardly a surprise when A Quiet Place: Part II was ordered. Now, fans can get a first-look at the film, and it shows how the sequel will move forward after the events of the first movie.

Total Film is the lucky magazine that got a hold of the photo, and Games Radar shared it online for netizens. The photo comes from Paramount directly, and it shows how Evelyn and the family are living after its patriarch Lee dies in the first movie.

As you can see below, Evelyn is carrying on with life as a mother to three children. Lee may not be around to support her, but the tight knit family has zero plans to fall apart in the wake of his tragic death.

The still sees the mother holding her baby in a sling that goes around her torso. Dressed in a light dress, Evelyn appears to be traveling with her family as she wheels a trunk behind her.

Of course, her other children are right behind Evelyn. Regan and Marcus are dressed warmly in long sleeves, and they seem to be alert as they travel through the woods.

Total Film was able to speak with Krasinski about A Quiet Place: Part II. It was there the director shared what he’s most excited to see in the sequel.

“I love the idea of the first one, that Emily and I as characters were all about surviving versus the thriving,” the director said.

“All [my character] wanted to do was survive,” Krasinski continued. “And [her character] says, ‘That’s not enough. We have to thrive. We have to let these kids be whole human beings’. And after I’m gone, I’m loving seeing Emily really battle with that – that maybe survival was the way to go. And maybe this idea of thriving was too dangerous.”

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to land in theaters on March 20, 2020.