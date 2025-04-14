Supernatural Fans Excited About Cryptic Post (But We Already Know What It Means)

The official Supernatural Facebook page sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday with a mysterious new image featuring the iconic TV show logo partially obscured by what appears to be a fungal growth. The cryptic post arrived without caption or explanation, instantly igniting widespread speculation across social media platforms about what this unusual imagery might signify for the beloved series that concluded its 15-season run in 2020. While some enthusiasts immediately began theorizing about a potential revival or reboot of the Winchester brothers’ adventures, others expressed concern over tampering with the show’s established ending. The timing of this enigmatic post has generated thousands of comments, shares, and heated debates among the still-vibrant fandom, demonstrating that even years after its conclusion, Supernatural maintains a passionate community eager for any hint of its return to television screens.

“I might be in the minority but I don’t want this show to come back. As much as I loved it, it was very obvious in later seasons they were running out of ideas,” commented Cassandra Noelle Davenport, expressing a sentiment shared by viewers who feel the show reached its natural conclusion. This perspective stands in stark contrast to the hopeful enthusiasm shown by fans like Cindy Jhoana, who simply pleaded, “Come back please,” a sentiment echoed across numerous comments. The emotional investment becomes even clearer with reactions like Natasha Gilbert’s straightforward “Don’t play with my heart,” revealing how deeply personal the connection to Supernatural remains for longtime viewers who followed Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester’s (Jensen Ackles) journey for a decade and a half.

As it turns out, the mysterious fungal imagery on the Supernatural page isn’t teasing a revival at all — it’s actually a clever nod to HBO’s The Last of Us, which premiered its highly anticipated second season on Sunday, the same day as the cryptic post. The distinctive fungal aesthetic is a direct reference to the Cordyceps infection central to The Last of Us narrative and featured prominently in the show’s opening sequence. This cross-promotion highlights the camaraderie that often exists between different fandoms and production teams in the television industry, with the Supernatural social media team playfully acknowledging another genre show’s milestone moment rather than teasing their own return.

While Supernatural Is Not Returning, The Last of Us Already Got Renewed

Image courtesy of HBO

While some Supernatural fans might be disappointed to learn there’s no revival in the works, The Last of Us enthusiasts have received genuinely exciting news as HBO has officially renewed the post-apocalyptic drama for a third season, even before the second season premiered. This early renewal demonstrates the network’s exceptional confidence in the series, which became a breakout hit when it debuted in January 2023. The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, with the second season picking up five years after the events of season one, exploring the consequences of Joel’s momentous decision in the Salt Lake City hospital.

The Last of Us Season 2 adapts portions of the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II, following Ellie and Joel as they settle in Jackson, Wyoming, only to have their peace disrupted by violent events that send Ellie on a quest for justice. The seven-episode second season introduces several new cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have indicated that the adaptation of the second game will span multiple seasons, with Mazin recently stating, “I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a Season 3.”

The Last of Us Season 2 premiered Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is streaming on Max, with new episodes airing weekly through May 25th.

Would you like Supernatural to return as a reboot or revival? Join the discussion in the comments!