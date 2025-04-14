The Creepiest Movie of 2024 Just Started Streaming Free (But There’s a Slight Catch)

One of the most chilling movie experiences in years turned into a surprise box office hit in 2024, as Osgood Perkins scared the daylights out of audiences with his serial killer horror story, Longlegs. Starring Maika Monroe, Longlegs follows an FBI agent trying to follow the clues and stop madman’s killing spree. Nicolas Cage also has a substantial role in the film as the Longlegs killer, delivering one of his most haunting performances to-date.

Longlegs has been available to stream on Hulu for a while now, thanks to the deal between the streaming service and Neon, the film’s distributor. Until recently, Hulu was your only option for streaming Longlegs, but that changed a couple of weeks ago when the film was added to Kanopy’s streaming lineup.

If you’re not familiar, Kanopy is a free streaming service that works hand-in-hand with public libraries around the country to make quality, thoughtful entertainment accessible for everyone. The service is completely free — as long as you have a library card — and allows you to “check out” a certain number of movies and shows every month.

Kanopy is a great place for classic films and documentaries that can be hard to find elsewhere, but it has also started to become a solid source for newer titles. On April 1st, Longlegs was added to the service, allowing everyone to watch it without paying for a monthly streaming subscription or renting it on-demand.

All you have to do is sign up for Kanopy with your library card and you’ll be all set. Simply search for Longlegs and use a couple of credits (they’re added to your account automatically and refresh every month) to check the film out. Kanopy gives you 72 hours to watch a movie before it’s returned.

While it may not be as widely known as Tubi or Pluto TV, Kanopy has established itself as one of the best free resources in the streaming era. Whether you’re looking for classics or modern movies, there is a ton of great stuff to be found on Kanopy. Longlegs was added at the beginning of April, along with a slew of other new titles. We’ve included a list of some of the highlights below.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible 3

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Forrest Gump

Marshall

Fighting With My Family

Gretel & Hansel

Clueless

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane

Anchorman

The Band Wagon

Cuckoo

McCabe & Mrs. Miller

Nightcrawler

Gangs of New York

Friday the 13th

Mean Girls

Sonic the Hedgehog

Titanic

