A Quiet Place 2 Teaser Trailer Released Online

After debuting a brief teaser in theaters over the weekend attached to new movies Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Christmas, the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II has arrived online which you can watch in the player above. The original film told the story of a world overrun by monstrous creatures who hunted humanity through their powerful sense of hearing, forcing survivors to adopt a lifestyle of near-silence in hopes of avoiding the beasts. When a mother becomes pregnant, her entire family has to brace themselves for how a newborn will put their entire livelihood at risk. A Quiet Place: Part II will seemingly pick up directly after the events of that movie.

The first film starred Emily Blunt who will reprise her role for the upcoming sequel. She’s joined once again by young actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as her children, plus series newcomers Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel) and Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins). Blunt’s real life husband John Krasinski starred in and directed the first film, he stepped behind the camera once again for the sequel but it remains to be seen if his character will appear. While the filmmaker was reluctant about returning to this world, he previously teased what excited him about the notion.

“The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

While Krasinski also contributed to the first film’s script, the original script was written by Scott Beck and Brian Woods. Despite the franchise’s success, they previously cast doubt on returning to the series.

“As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix,” Beck previously revealed to ComicBook.com. “But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there’d be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John’s reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know if it needs a sequel.’”

He added, “We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we’ll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it.”

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to land in theaters on March 20, 2020.