A Quiet Place: Day One Prequel Movie Delayed to 2024

Horror fans are going to have to wait a little longer than expected for a return to the world of A Quiet Place. Paramount is going all-in on the franchise, after both films from John Krasinski went on to become hits at the box office. A third installment of the main series is in the works, but not before Paramount releases a prequel called A Quiet Place: Day One. On Tuesday, Paramount announced that the film's release has been pushed back by a few months.

A Quiet Place: Day One, from Pig director Michael Sarnoski, was originally set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023. The film has now been pushed to March 8, 2024. This new spring release date lines up with the first two franchise installments, both of which were released in the first few months of the year.

Along with delaying the new Quiet Place film to 2024, Paramount also shifted another Krasinski project on its calendar. If, a film directed by Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, was previously planned for a theatrical release in November 2023. That movie is now dated for May 24, 2024.

Neither Krasinski nor Emily Blunt are expected to appear in A Quiet Place: Day One, as the film will follow different characters at the onset of the alien invasion. Krasinski will, however, remain on as a producer. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will also produce, with Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer.

A Quiet Place: Day One was initially supposed to be directed by Mud helmer Jeff Nichols. In October, however, Nichols departed the project. Sarnoski was brought on to replace him in January, following the success of Pig. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire last year. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to arrive in theaters in 2024. The first two films are available to stream on Paramount+.