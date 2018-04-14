John Krasinski Details How Farts Work in ‘A Quiet Place’

When audiences learned the premise of the horror film A Quiet Place, with it depicting a world in which creatures can detect and attack the most subtle of sounds, jokes immediately began to surface about what would happen if someone unexpectedly passed gas. More than just a silly premise to discuss with your immature friends, director John Krasinski revealed that this was a topic discussed on set, revealing that pillows would help mask the bodily function.

“He was our sounding board for a lot of this,” Krasinski confirmed about teenage star Noah Jupe to the Empire Film Podcast. “He said, ‘What happens if we need to cough?’ And I said, ‘Well you guys would know to pick up a pillow and cough into the pillow’ […] I only imagine now little Noah putting a pillow on his behind and farting into a pillow, knowing that it would save his life. Just try to crop-dust, as long as they’re not loud and violent you’re going to be fine.”

The film’s trailers avoided showing audiences what the horrifying creatures looked like, with even the final film denying audiences too many prolonged looks at the beings. Despite their lack of screentime, a lot of thought went into how the monsters’ skills would dictate their design.

“The design of the creature was definitely the hardest part of it,” producer Andrew Form shared with CinemaBlend. “Luckily, we had ILM on the movie, who to us, are one of the best in the world, and we just kept challenging ourselves, because everyone will always say to you, ‘Everything’s been done. What’s your creature look like?’ How do you do anything new anymore, with the amount of movies that have been made? So you have these artists drawing designs and everyone looks at them and they’re like ‘No, that looks like Alien or that looks like this, that looks like that,’ and it’s really a challenge to come up with something fresh and new.”

The ability to hear the softest of sounds ended up being the biggest factor in the creatures’ design.

“We did have the sound element, which was our big deal. The hearing and the ears were the most important part of these creatures,” Form pointed out. “Very late in the design process, the design of the creature actually happened and ILM, I’m sure, wishes it was six months earlier but we definitely were struggling with the design and are wildly happy with the way it came out.”

