New A Quiet Place Part II Clips Offer First Look at John Krasinski

One of the more devastating moments in A Quiet Place was when John Krasinski‘s character was killed by monstrous beasts, with the pain of that loss being at least somewhat lessened by his appearance in a flashback sequence in the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, which you can witness in a new clip above. Paramount Pictures also released extended clips of moments that were featured in the film’s trailer, featuring a chaotic car chase and a chance meeting with a mysterious stranger, which can also be witnessed in the video above. Check out A Quiet Place Part II when it lands in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Knowing that his character died in the first film, many audiences were surprised to learn he would make an appearance in the sequel, with the filmmaker having previously noted that the new film offered unique opportunities for the overall narrative being constructed.

“It’s one of those things where I wasn’t really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you’re watching that,” Krasinski shared on The Ellen Show. “It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there’s a little bit in the movie about how this all started.”

Part of the effectiveness of the original 2018 film was how, despite a compelling universe being revealed, the story focused solely on one group of characters and their harrowing adventures. Now that the series has earned a second entry, Krasinski revealed that there are some elements that allow the opportunity for a third film to be crafted.

“I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in [Part II] that not only explain more about [the original], but would allow for more mythology,” Krasinski shared with Total Film earlier this year. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third!’ No, not at all.”

