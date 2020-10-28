Addams Family Values Getting Halloween Special With RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Yvie Oddly

Halloween is almost here and if going out trick or treating isn't on our spooky agenda, you can still get into the festive spirit with CBS All Access' special presentation Drag Me to the Movies featuring a viewing of Addams Family Values hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly. The event is described as a "low-calorie, high-camp treat" for Halloween streaming exclusively on the platform on Halloween.

In addition to the screening of the film, the special presentation will also include some tricks, tips, and treats, as previewed by Oddly in the trailer for the event which you can check out above.

I'm conjuring up a movie night along with some of my favorite Halloween tips, ghoulish tricks, and terrifying treats," Oddly said in the trailer (via Bloody Disgusting).

Released in 1993 Addams Family Values is the sequel to The Addams Family and stars Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Carel Struycken, Jimmy Workman, Christopher, Hart, and Joan Cusack. The film see Uncle Fester (Lloyd) unwittingly marry a serial killer (Cusack) who is trying to murder him for his money while Wednesday (Ricci) and Pugsley (Workman) are sent away to summer camp. The film was well-received by both fans and critics and has remained a fan-favorite in the years since its release.

And when it comes to The Addams Family more generally, fans of the kooky family have something else to look forward to. It was recently announced that The Addams Family is getting a television reboot in the near future with Beetlejuice and Batman director Tim Burton developing and serving as executive producer for the reboot series which is said to be set in the present day with Wednesday Addams as the lead character. The series would be told from Wednesday's perspective.

The Addams Family was created by cartoonist Charles Addams back in 1938 and since has appeared on both the big and small screen numerous times over the years, including an animated version released in theaters in 2019. A sequel to that film is set to hit theaters in 2021. First footage from The Addams Family 2 was unveiled earlier this month along with the debut of the first poster for the film.

Drag Me to the Movies Addams Family Values with Yvie Oddly streams on Halloween on CBS All Access.

Will you be checking out this special presentation of Addams Family Values? What is your favorite The Addams Family movie? Let us know in the comments.