Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray Set Gets Its First Big Discount

Fans of classic movies / horror have a limited edition 4K Blu-ray box set to covet that includes six of Alfred Hitchcock’s best films packaged together for the first time. The lineup includes Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds along with over 15 hours of bonus features. To top it all off, the discs come in a deluxe, 38-page coffee table-style book with storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork from Tristan Eaton.
Videos by ComicBook.com
At the time of writing, the Alfred Hitchcock 4K Blu-ray set is available to order here at GRUV with a 20% discount when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. That will bring the price down to $79.99, which is a steal for such a fantastic collection. Amazon also has it on sale for $99, which is 21% off the list price. The special features in the set include the following:
REAR WINDOW (1954):
- Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
- A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
- Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master
- Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Masters of Cinema
- Production Photographs
- Theatrical Trailer
- Re-release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart
- Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: the Well Made Film
TO CATCH A THIEF (1955):
- Filmmaker Focus: Leonard Maltin on To Catch a Thief
- Behind the Gates: Cary Grant and Grace Kelly (2009)
- Commentary by Dr. Drew Casper, Hitchcock Film Historian, and more!
VERTIGO (1958):
- Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life of Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
- Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
- Foreign Censorship Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Feature Commentary with Film Director William Friedkin
- Theatrical Trailer
- Restoration Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era
NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959):
- North by Northwest: Cinematography, Score, and the Art of the Edit
- Destination Hitchcock: The Making of North by Northwest
- The Master’s Touch: Hitchcock’s Signature Style
- North by Northwest: One for the Ages
- A Guided Tour with Alfred Hitchcock
- Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman
PSYCHO (1960):
- Psycho Uncut
- The extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock.
- The Making of Psycho
- Psycho Sound
- In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
- The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
- The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
- The Psycho Archives
- Posters and Psycho Ads
- Lobby Cards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Production Photographs
- Psycho Theatrical Trailers
- Psycho Re-release Trailers
- Feature Commentary with Stephen Rebello, author of “Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho”
The BIRDS (1963)
- The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie
- All About The Birds
- Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test
- Deleted Scenes
- The Original Ending
- Hitchcock/Truffaut
- The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
- Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
- Theatrical Trailer
- 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot