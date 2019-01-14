Katherine Waterston Speaks on If ‘Alien: Covenant’ Will Get a Sequel

With Fox in the midst of pushing new Alien content, some fans are wondering what the status is on a new movie in the franchise, or a possible sequel to Alien: Covenant.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like any of that is in the works at the moment, and actress Katherine Waterston has no idea what’s going on in the franchise. While speaking with The Playlist, she admitted that she’s unaware of Fox or Ridley Scott‘s future for the franchise.

“I don’t live in Hollywood, and I’m always usually the last person to know even what’s going on in my own career. So, [I’m] probably not the best person to ask,” said Waterston. “But I did get some sense of where they thought they might like to take it when we were shooting Covenant, and it sounded really interesting. I would be absolutely game to do more if they wanted to have me. But that’s all I know. I’m sure they’ve changed their minds anyway.

“And there’s been probably loads of different ideas going around and everything. But just in case I spoil something by talking about it, I wouldn’t dare.”

Waterston’s uncertainty doesn’t bode well for the franchise, especially considering there rumors of the actress reprising her role as Daniels in a potential sequel. Rumors of the new script came from a special edition of Empire Magazine, which teased the return of Michael Fassbender’s devious android.

“Logan’s script would have seen the return of Prometheus‘ engineers, with that species’ survivors coming after the genocidal David. Setting-wise, Scott said it was obvious, ‘We’re gonna actually go to the planet.’ By which we assume he means LV-426.”

Scott himself is unsure about what the future of the Alien franchise will be, especially with Disney’s purchase of Fox underway.

“It looks to me that the Fox deal is certainly going to go ahead with Disney, and I’ve been with Fox for a number years now,” Scott said to Digital Spy. “I’m hoping I’ll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen.”

There’s no news yet of a new Alien movie, but hopefully plans pick up after Disney’s purchase of Fox is finalized in the next few months.