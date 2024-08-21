Alien: Romulus Director Confirms Key Plot Point and Gets Banned From Reddit

One of the points of discussion audiences have had since Alien: Romulus landed in theaters last week centered around Isabela Merced’s character Kay and who the father of her baby might have been. Director Fede Álvarez saw these discussions unfolding on a thread on Reddit and even took to the platform himself to confirm one of the theories about the movie, but in doing so, was inadvertently banned by the moderators, largely due to their surprise that the filmmaker had entered the discussion. The moderators confirmed that Álvarez’s ban was lifted after he revealed the news on Twitter. Alien: Romulus is in theaters now.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Alien: Romulus

Audiences learn early on in Romulus that Kay was pregnant, and when asked about the identity of the father, she claimed it was an unidentified “jerk” who seemingly had no impact on the plot. Later on in the film, Bjorn (Spike Fearn) expresses a moment of tenderness towards Kay, igniting theories that he was the father of Kay’s baby.

“I watched the movie yesterday in IMAX and loved it! Incredible experience, incredible movie,” the comment on Reddit reads. “Right before Bjorn’s death, he and Kay share a moment where they touch each other in a very intimate way. Am I the only one who thought this was a sign that Bjorn is the ‘jerk’ who got her pregnant?”

A user named “fedalvar” then chimed in to confirm, “Yes he is. Good catch!”

Understandably, many fans assumed this was someone merely pretending to be the director, only for Álvarez to show the email he received confirming he had been banned on Twitter.

“Got banned from the ALIEN subreddit for apparently trying to impersonate, myself,” the filmmaker captioned the screenshot noting he was banned for “impersonation.”

One reply to the post included a screenshot from a mod in which they posted, “…woops. LOL. Long story short, someone reported a Fede imposter, and I banned the account quickly. Fede of course was immediately reinstated and had a very friendly conversation with us. Awesome guy.”

What’s interesting about the confirmation that Bjorn was the father is that he and Kay are cousins, which opens up an entirely new batch of questions. For now, it’s unclear if the characters were always meant to be cousins and this inter-family reproduction was more prevalent on this mining colony or if this scene was filmed before updates to the project that confirmed that connection.

