New Alien: Romulus Sneak Peek Footage Released

We’re just over two weeks away from the release of Alien: Romulus, the first new movie in the Alien franchise since 2017’s Alien: Covenant, and to celebrate the impending terror of the upcoming adventure, 20th Century Studios has released a new TV spot featuring fresh footage. This new promo offers more glimpses at the monstrous xenomorph yet also doesn’t deliver full-blown looks at the creature, so while the adventure is still largely shrouded in mystery, it’ll build excitement among fans who have been frightened by the beast since it first debuted in 1979. You can check out the all-new TV spot for Alien: Romulus below before it hits theaters on August 16th.

Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Álvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

Ever since it was unleashed on audiences in 1979, the Alien franchise has earned six proper films as well as two crossover movies with the Predator franchise, while also earning video games, books, comics, and toys. Romulus looks to only be igniting more interest in the franchise, as Marvel Comics confirmed the movie would be getting a prequel that would set up the events of the spinoff.

Marvel described of the prequel, “Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all! … [the] one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with director Fede Álvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.”

Alien: Romulus lands in theaters on August 16th.

