Alien: Romulus Getting Prequel Comic From Marvel

Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters in August, but come October, comic readers will get even more insight into the tragic doom awaiting the characters that board the Romulus space station. Alien: Romulus #1 will be a one-shot that answers the one question that viewers won’t get from the actual film: what was going on aboard the Romulus, to make all hell break loose?

The Marvel press release reveals that “ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 will be written by horror master Zac Thompson (Absolute Carnage: Avengers, I Breathed a Body) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider, X-Force)” – a creative team that is clearly familiar with action-horror material.

“The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon,” Zac Thompson said in a statement. “Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable.”

What Is The Alien: Romulus Prequel Comic About?

The cover of Alien: Romulus #1 from Marvel Comics

According to the official announcement, “Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!… [the] one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.”

What Is Alien: Romulus The Movie About?

Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus.

According to the official synopsis, Alien: Romulus is “Set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). The story concerns a group of young space colonists who, while scavenging a derelict space station, come face to face with the most terrifying life form in space.”

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu as the young colonists who wander into the Romulus space station and must face the Xenomorphs. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus #1 features a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu along with a stunning variant cover by Björn Barends. For more information, visit Marvel.com.