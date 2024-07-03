Alien TV Series Star Teases Show Will Appeal to Fans of the Original Movies

When it comes to reviving beloved properties, some storytellers aim to take core concepts of a franchise and reimagine them in entirely unconventional ways, but with the upcoming Alien TV series from creator Noah Hawley, star Sandra Yi Sencindiver claims fans of the debut entries in the saga will appreciate the experience. Whether this means that the new series will narratively, thematically, or tonally fall more in line with Alien and Aliens as compared to other entries in the saga is yet to be revealed, but given how wildly different some of the subsequent installments are from the source, this update will alleviate fans’ fears.

“I think that especially the fans who love [Ridley Scott’s Alien] and [James Cameron’s Aliens] will be very pleased with the universe and the world-building in this reimagining,” Sencindiver detailed to Variety. “A lot of brilliant people, a lot of very interesting character actors [who are] very dedicated and, of course, Noah Hawley is just a brilliant storyteller.”

She continued, “I can’t say anything more than that, other than it’s been very exciting and interesting to play this character … And I also think it’s a pleasure that nobody has played that character before. That’s also great for me, that I get to set the bar for what this character is. We’ll be pleased — the old fans of the original movies.”

Heading to theaters later this year is Alien: Romulus, an adventure that takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens. The cast and crew of that project have teased that it serves more as a standalone spinoff that takes place at a specific point in time as opposed to being a continuation of established mythology. Hawley’s Alien TV series, on the other hand, has been shrouded in much more secrecy. Given how he managed to take the core concept of the Coen brothers’ Fargo to tell an entirely original story that channeled the spirit of the source material, we can likely expect an experience that picks and chooses what elements from the franchise it incorporates.

In the earliest entries into the series, audiences largely saw a variety of characters facing off against both the horrifying xenomorph creature but also being wary of the intentions of synthetic characters. As the series continued, other thematic elements started to be incorporated, so it’s possible that Secindiver’s comments could confirm a return to the franchise’s narrative roots.

Stay tuned for updates on the Alien TV series.

