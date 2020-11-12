Alyson Hannigan Ends the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Boyfriend Debate Once and For All

✖

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may have ended 17 years ago, but there's one debate that continues to rage on in the fandom: Team Angel or Team Spike? The titular character's love interests have caused a lot of stir over the years, but the feud was reignited on the Internet this week when political activist and lawyer Stacey Abrams tweeted the following: "To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power." While that's a pretty epic take, Buffy alum Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg) chimed in yesterday and gave an answer that could end this argument once and for all.

"Actually Buffy should have dated Willow," Hannigan wrote. Sorry David Boreanaz (Angel) and James Marsters (Spike), but you just got owned! The tweet has gotten a lot of attention, and Angel's J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) even replied, saying, "I know that’s right!," with a bunch of raising hand emojis. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

I know that’s right! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2020

Sadly, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy) has not used Twitter since 2017, so she has yet to weigh in on the latest discussion. However, here's an amazing video of Gellar finding out Buffy hooked up with a woman in the Buffy comics.

There have also been some other amazing responses to the initial tweet by Abrams. Twitter user @LouisPeitzman noticed that all three members of “The Trio,” the villains of Buffy season six, replied to the Abrams tweet. “Yeah, I can see that,” Danny Strong (Jonathan Levinson) replied. “Relationships are all about timing,” Adam Busch (Warren Mears) added. “WHOA,” Tom Lenk (Andrew Wells) replied. You can view those tweets below:

I didn't realize the entire Trio had weighed in on Stacey Abrams' take. pic.twitter.com/ZUqbWTjhVi — Louis Pumpkin Pie-tzman (@LouisPeitzman) November 12, 2020

In truth, the Buffy debate will probably rage on until the end of time. We haven't even mentioned the large corner of the Internet who ships Buffy with Faith (Eliza Dushku), which we would argue actually makes way more sense than Buffy/Willow. However, the author of this post used to have a cardboard cutout of Spike in her room as a tween, so she's biased in this argument anyway.

Do you agree with Hannigan's take? Who do you ship Buffy with? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are currently streaming on Hulu.